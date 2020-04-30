 Press "Enter" to skip to content
File photo

Gardaí investigating unexplained death of man (20s) in Galway

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

The man was found unresponsive at his home this morning.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the unexplained death of a man in his early 20s in Galway.

The man was found unresponsive at his home at Sea Road this morning.

He was later pronounced dead and his body has been moved to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardaí said the man’s death is not thought to be Covid-related.

They said they are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their enquiries.

File photo

File photo

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *