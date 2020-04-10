Gardaí issue warning to Irish Netflix users over fraudulent email scam

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED Irish Netflix users to be cautious of an email scam that is affecting some people.

According to gardaí, fraudsters try to obtain users’ bank details under the guise of a request to update their personal accounts on the streaming service with banking and/or credit card details.

Detectives attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said they recently became aware of fraudsters trying to obtain the personal banking or credit details of Irish citizens using this scam.

“This is a fake email and any financial information disclosed will be used to commit fraud offences, including account take over, where bank accounts are taken over and all funds are withdrawn,” gardaí warned.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said no one should ever reveal their personal banking or credit card details in response to unsolicited emails, text messages, SMS messages or phone calls.

“Where a person is concerned at contact from what appears to be a genuine entity such as Netflix or their bank, they should look up that entity independently and make contact to check if this contact is genuine,” said Lordan.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan has also urged the public “to stop and think” before releasing any personal data to persons unknown and says if in doubt, don’t do it