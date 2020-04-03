Gardaí launch investigation after delivery vans criminally damaged outside Dublin supermarket

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after three delivery vans were damaged outside a supermarket in Ballinteer, Dublin.

The incident happened at a premises in Ballinteer Shopping Centre between the hours of 3am and 5am this morning.

The three delivery vans were parked overnight outside the supermarket and there was significant damage to all three vehicles.

Gardaí said nothing was taken from any of the vans.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 3am and 5am to make this footage available to gardaí.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”