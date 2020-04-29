Gardaí say file to be submitted to DPP after crowd gathers outside Four Courts

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that a file will be sent to the DPP in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations by supporters of a legal challenge at the Four Courts in Dublin today and at a hearing last week.

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters have launched a legal challenge against the State over its decision to implement emergency restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supporters of the action had attempted to gain access to the courts but were refused by gardaí today.

Ahead of today’s proceedings there had been concerns after up to 100 people gathered in the Round Hall of the Four Courts ahead of the first hearing last Tuesday.

A group photo also emerged of around 50 people gathered on the quays outside the courts following that earlier hearing.

Today, gardaí blocked off the road onto Chancery Place after over 20 supporters of O’Doherty and Waters gathered outside the Four Courts building at around 10.30am.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, gardaí said that a “full investigation file” is to be sent to the DPP in relation to the incident.

The statement read: “An Garda Síochána implemented a policing operation today in the vicinity of the Four Courts Complex.

“Gardaí interacted with a number of persons, some of whom terminated their journeys and left the area.

“The names and addresses of a number of other persons were recorded in accordance with the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) Regulations.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to oversee the investigation of any breaches of the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) Regulations on this occasion, and previous occasions, and a full investigation file will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”