 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Some of the seized drugs.

Gardaí seize 62 kilos of cannabis worth €1.24 million in Laois ditch

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

The seizure happened yesterday.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €1.24 million worth of cannabis which was discovered in a ditch on the Laois/Carlow border. 

Officers said that gardaí from Arles and Ballylinan supported by the Laois Divisional Drugs Unit located the cannabis yesterday evening.

They said the drugs were discovered in a ditch along a secondary road near the border between the two counties.

A garda spokesman said: “This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.

“Investigations are ongoing and no persons have been arrested at this time.”

Some of the seized drugs.

Some of the seized drugs.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *