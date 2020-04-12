Gardaí urge people to stay home as temperatures set to reach 20 degrees in some areas

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED people to obey public health guidelines and stay at home if possible this weekend as efforts to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 spread continue.

Concerns have been raised that some people may flout the guidelines over the Easter weekend as the country looks set to enjoy sunny weather with it reaching 20 degrees Celsius is some areas.

Checkpoints are in place nationwide and gardaí have the power to arrest people who ignore the guidelines.

Yesterday it was announced that restrictions on people’s movement and other measures to contain the spread of the virus are to remain in place until at least Tuesday, 5 May.

Exceptions to leaving home include essential workers travelling to work, and people going to shops for essential items, for vital family healthcare reasons or to take physical exercise within a 2km radius.

People over the age of 70 and other categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 have to continue cocooning and not leave their homes.

Gardaí are on patrol across the country this morning and will continue to do so over the coming days as part of Operation Fanacht.

Gardaí on #Covid19 patrol in a quite Dublin City early this morning,#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#FlattenTheCurve#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/1lN2M0nIvd — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 11, 2020

Source: Garda Info/Twitter

Wicklow RPU on #OperationFanacht patrol in the Glencee y/day evening had a polite chat with the occupants of this car who were out for a drive! more than 2km from their home. We explained the guidelines to them and they headed back home, together

we will #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/Gx6e3Vgv1i — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 11, 2020

Source: Garda Info/Twitter

Saving lives

Speaking at Government Buildings yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We all want to be outside. We want to be with our friends and family. We want to see the mountains and the sea. We want to feel that we can go anywhere. We want to be free.

“And I know it is very difficult, but every sacrifice that we make is helping to save lives. It’s making sure that our health service is not overwhelmed.”

He told people their sacrifices “are making a difference”.

“It slows the spread of the virus considerably. But unfortunately, we have not stopped that spread. We all know people who are suffering and breathing at this time.

“Too many have died. And sadly more will die and get sick before this is over.”

Health officials yesterday confirmed a further 25 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and there are 480 new cases of the virus. It brings the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Ireland to 288.

There are now 8,089 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. This figure includes the 480 new confirmed cases and the 1,035 positives tests from the backlog of tests sent to Germany.