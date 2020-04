Gareth Bale was beaten by Paulo Dybala on FIFA 20 as component of the Combat Corona fundraiser for Unicef.

The Real Madrid and also Wales star surprisingly picked to play as Manchester City and proceeded via a Sergio Aguero strike, yet Dybala– playing as Real Madrid however leaving Bale unemployed– went out a 3-1 champion.

” It’s the least we can do to increase cash for Unicef and also the fight against this virus,” stated Bale.