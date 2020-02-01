Gareth Bale stance on deadline day transfer from Real Madrid to Tottenham explained

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s stance on a transfer deadline day switch to Tottenham has been revealed, amid rumours linking Spurs to Zinedine Zidane’s forward.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane decided to leave Gareth Bale out of his matchday squad to face Atletico Madrid this weekend, adding speculation to the future surrounding the star’s future. But, amid links to Tottenham, Bale would rather stay in the Spanish capital until the summer.

Bale has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for a number of months. He almost left the club on deadline day in August, in a mega move to China. But, Zinedine Zidane decided to stop the deal before it could be completed. With Tottenham reportedly making a breakthrough in talks with Los Blancos on transfer deadline day, it’s been revealed that Bale would rather stay at Real Madrid this month, according to AS.

Bale never had the intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window. He wants to wait until the summer, where he can see what the entire transfer market could offer him. He’ll also be assessing which clubs match his high aspirations before making a decision on his future. Real Madrid also had no interest in selling Bale this month, despite his absence from Zidane’s squad.

It comes after Spurs made a major breakthrough in talks with Real Madrid over a deal for Bale, claimed The Times. But, last week, Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, claimed that the forward was “fine” and planned to see out his contract. Bale is still contracted to Real Madrid until at least 2022. He was omitted from Zidane’s squad to take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

It’s believed that the decision not to include Bale was purely tactical, and unrelated to ongoing speculation surrounding his future. “Real Madrid have said there is no chance – 100 per cent he is staying as far as we know,” said Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero. He told Sky Sports: “There has not been any meeting with Daniel Levy or Jonathan Barnett [Bale’s agent] or Florentino Perez. “This morning, when Zinedine Zidane was asked about Bale, he said something like ‘I won’t contemplate that situation, he’s going to stay here’.