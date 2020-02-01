Gary Neville blames Man Utd staff as he experiences ‘painful’ moment after Liverpool loss

Gary Neville watched his beloved Manchester United suffer a 2-0 loss against Liverpool on Sunday.

Gary Neville said Manchester United staff must “take responsibility” for allowing Liverpool to pull away from them as the Reds close in on their first league title in 30 years. Liverpool put United to the sword on Sunday evening as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah secured their 21st win in 22 league games this season.

The only points Jurgen Klopp's men have dropped this season came at Old Trafford in October but that is swiftly becoming a meagre consolation for United. Liverpool now boast a 16-point lead atop the table – with one game in hand on second-placed Manchester City – and need just 10 more wins before Jordan Henderson can run on the spot and thrust the Premier League trophy skyward. Neville commentated from the Anfield gantry as he watched United quiver under Liverpool's dominance – and blamed the club's staff for allowing their arch rivals to get to such a position. Asked on the Gary Neville Podcast whether Liverpool can be halted on their title charge, the ex-United captain replied: "No one stops Liverpool.

"That's the first time I've heard this crowd sing that song – 'We shall not be moved' and 'We're gonna win the league' – with that level of surety and confidence for 30 years. And it's painful. "If you're a Manchester United person, essentially, working at the club in this last seven or eight years you have to take responsibility for this, through the bad decisions that have been made. "For Liverpool, they've made good decisions, they've recruited well, they've got a great manager whose built something special here over the last three of four years; the connection between Jurgen Klopp, his team and the fans is fantastic. "We've just witnessed Liverpool there today announce that they are going to win the league, even though we all already knew."

Later into the discussion, Neville once again took aim at United’s recruitment structure and called for front-office figures to be relocated from their current positions. United have spent around £840million on transfers since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013 which has returned just the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup. “I cannot believe the investment that has been put into the squad over the last five or six years and you end up with the out on the pitch,” Neville added. “I saw a statistic the other week that United have the second highest wage bill in the world and that’s the team that they have got, that’s the squad. It is unforgivable, it really is.