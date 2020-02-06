Gary Neville expects Man Utd to make another signing after Bruno Fernandes announcement

Manchester United have announced they have agreed to sign Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons his former club will make another signing before the end of the January transfer window. United announced on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Express Sport understands United will pay Sporting an initial fee of £46.6million plus potential add-ons of £8.5m.

Neville is not sure what to make of the Fernandes signing, despite the Portuguese international scoring 48 goals in the last 18 months. But he does not expect the 25-year-old to be the only player heading through the doors at Old Trafford before Friday’s 11pm deadline. United are also in the market for a striker and have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani and Leicester’s Islam Slimani. Neville says that is the area that needs strengthening in the next two days.

“I don’t know [what to expect from Fernandes]yet,” Neville told Sky Sports News. “I think Manchester United’s midfield needed strengthening now for some time. “They’ve had massive issues in there, not just obviously with recruiting the right players but also with injuries to key players as well. “Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay have obviously both been missing, so it’s essential they had to do a deal in that area of the pitch. Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the top flight this January [TRANSFERS]

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Ed Woodward to follow Bruno Fernandes deal with second signing [BLOG]

Man Utd announce Bruno Fernandes transfer agreement, medical tomorrow, Chelsea, Barcelona [BLOG]

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window, we’ll see what happens in the next 48 hours because I think a striker’s required now with what’s happened with Marcus Rashford. “But it’s a positive.” Neville says United fans should be patient with Fernandes, saying it is difficult to settle in after a mid-season transfer. “I’ve not got huge expectations of Bruno Fernandes in terms of these next few months,” he added.

“I think for him to come to England, to settle in, he’ll need some time. “But they’ve got a good quality player into the building but I think ultimately we shouldn’t be sat here as either United fans or pundits or commentators thinking he’s going to be amazing straight away. “I think obviously it’s very difficult to hit the ground running with a January transfer.” Fernandes was set to land in Manchester on Wednesday evening and will have his medical on Thursday.