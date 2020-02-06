Gary Neville singles out one player as reason Man Utd could not beat Man City to final

Manchester City just about saw Manchester United off to reach a third successive Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United’s chances of producing a stunning comeback win over Manchester City were ended when Nemanja Matic was sent off, says former Red Devils right-back Gary Neville. United beat City 1-0 at the Etihad in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the Etihad on Wednesday. However, City still progressed to the final, winning 3-2 on aggregate after their 3-1 win at Old Trafford three weeks ago.

Matic scored United’s goal in the first half to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a fighting chance of at least earning a penalty shootout. But the former Chelsea midfielder was unable to see the whole game out after being given a second yellow card by referee Kevin Friend with 14 minutes remaining. United struggled to make opportunities after that moment and Neville says that was crucial in the outcome of the tie. “Well a nervy night for Manchester City,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“They played well in football terms but couldn’t break Manchester United down and Manchester United’s game plan was good. “But, just at the point where you thought they were going to make a major assault to try and get that second goal, Nemanja Matic’s sending off was fundamental to how the game finished. “That first half at Old Trafford was a mess and it’s cost Manchester United in the end and Man City deserve because of that to go to Wembley.” City will play Aston Villa in the final at Wembley on March 1. Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Ed Woodward to follow Bruno Fernandes deal with second signing [BLOG]

Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the top flight this January [TRANSFERS]

Man Utd announce Bruno Fernandes transfer agreement, medical tomorrow, Chelsea, Barcelona [BLOG]

But Neville’s former United team-mate Darren Fletcher reckons it was a missed opportunity for his old side. “Considering the first half of the first leg, to still be in the tie for this long, it started to feel like it was going to be United’s night,” Fletcher said. “City weren’t taking their chances, we get a goal from a set-piece, there was nervousness in the stadium. “It was all building up the way we would have liked and unfortunately Nemanja Matic’s red card really didn’t allow us to have that last 10 minutes of throwing everything at it.