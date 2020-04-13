Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani; Kids Staying With Ex, Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale opened up about his co-parenting arrangement with ex Gwen Stefani.

The “Love Remains the Same” crooner said in an interview on SiriusXM’s “ Trunk Nation” on Friday (April 10) that he already misses his three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6, and they do a lot of FaceTime. He also shared how he co-parents with the No Doubt singer.

“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Rossdale said.

Rossdale is self-quarantining alone because his kids are with his ex-wife Stefani and her current beau, Blake Shelton. According to him, their arrangement is a “real big dilemma“ for those with split custody because its difficult to determine who might have been exposed to the virus as the send their kids back and forth.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale continued. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”

“It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” he added.

Rossdale admitted that he is adjusting with his new schedule without them around because he usually has them every five days or so. At the time of the interview, he said he hasn’t seen them personally for 10 days, and although he thought he would enjoy the downtime, he prefers to have them around.

In an interview with People in 2019, Rossdale confessed that he wasn’t good at co-parenting but spending as much time with his sons was a priority.

“I don’t know much about co-parenting, but I see my children as often as possible,” Rossdale said. “I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father. And I am always learning more by being there for them.”

The Bush frontman also shared that he loved to do fun thing with his sons. In fact, he celebrated his birthday with them. Rossdale added that his kid are cool and funny, and they have a good time together. However, he still strives to be a “better father.”