General Dynamics profit falls 5.2% as pandemic delays…

April 29 – Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a 5.2% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed deliveries of its Gulfstream business jets, hitting sales at its aerospace unit.

Net earnings fell to $706 million, or $2.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $745 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.5% to $8.75 billion. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)