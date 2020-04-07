‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next Week: Will Jason Be Able To Dump Sam?

Jason was hoping Sam would be too distracted with searching for a way to reunite them to get into any trouble. For the week of April 6 on “General Hospital,” Jason will realize they need to spend time apart but will have trouble staying away from Sam.

Last week on “General Hospital,” Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) met up to discuss what has been happening in their lives. Unfortunately, Jason was unhappy when he learned what Sam has been doing with her free time.

Sam informed Jason that Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) was caught spying on her parole officer and was almost arrested. Jason realized that Sam could have also been sent back to prison and suggested that they should stay away from each other for the next year and a half so she doesn’t violate her parole.

“General Hospital” spoilers for next week reveal Jason holds his ground. Sam was not happy about Jason’s plan for the two to avoid each other until her parole is over, but it appears he plans to stand his ground.

Luckily for Sam, he may not be able to resist reaching out to her, and the two will be reunited sooner than she expected. Along with worrying about Sam violating her parol, Jason doesn’t want Sam to be sent back to Pentonville.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is running the show at Pentonville, and Jason knows the crime lord is going after his enemy’s family, and he doesn’t want Sam to be a casualty. However, Jason may find it harder than expected to stay away from her.

“GH” spoilers for next week reveal Jason steals time with Sam. As much as he believes the two should stay away from one another, Jason will find it difficult to keep his distance from Sam. Will Jason be able to walk away from Sam for good, or will the two have to come up with another plan to save their relationship?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.