‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next Week: Will Nelle’s Plan Force Michael To Marry Willow?

Although Sasha tried to convince Michael to marry Willow, everyone on team Wiley has failed to come up with a plan to protect the boy from Nelle. For the week of March 23 on “General Hospital,” Nelle will try to gain the upper hand amid her battle for full custody.

Last week on “General Hospital,” Nina (Cynthia Watros) informed Maxie (Kristen Storms) that she would not be receiving the raise she deserved at Crimson because of budget restrictions.

As a result, Maxie quit her job, which means Nina was left without her right-hand woman and was in desperate need of a replacement. It appears Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will jump at the opportunity to land a respectable job that would convince the court she should win full custody of Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson).

“GH” spoilers for next week reveal Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is speculative. In the past, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) suggested that Michael (Chad Duell) should marry Willow. Sasha thought the courts would be more convinced to grant Michael full custody of Wiley if he married Willow since the only time she was ever arrested was when she was trying to protect Wiley.

Although the two initially rejected Sasha’s plan, will Willow begin to reconsider her decision? If Nina gives Nelle a job at Crimson, Willow may feel marrying Michael to create the image of a stable environment for the court is the only way to stop Nelle from gaining full custody, but will the plan work?

Elsewhere in Port Charles, “General Hospital” spoilers Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) misleads Sam (Kelly Monaco). After Molly (Haley Pullos) rejected TJ’s (Tahj Bellow) marriage proposal, he disappeared.

To ease her sister’s worries, Sam decided to investigate TJ’s disappearance. However, Jordan has been doing her best to get the private investigator to back off since Cyrus (Jeff Kober) refused to return TJ until Jordan met his demands.

Will Jordan be able to save TJ, or will Sam jeopardize his safe return?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.