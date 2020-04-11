‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Jordan’s Favor To Cyrus End Jason And Sam’s Relationship?

Jordan has felt awful for going against the oath she made as a member of the Port Charles police department to save TJ’s life. On the Monday, April 6 episode of “General Hospital,” Jordan will make a decision that she may regret.

In the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) tells Cyrus (Jeff Kober) that he has his precious freedom. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Jordan is conflicted.

After Cyrus kidnapped TJ (Tajh Bellow), he threatened to kill him if Jordan didn’t meet his demands. Jordan has already allowed Cyrus to import his product into PC, however, his latest demand will make Jordan question how far she will go to save her son.

Jordan was forced to betray her old team to get Cyrus released from jail, and her plan worked. However, now that the crime lord has his freedom, will he reunite TJ with his mother, or will he continue to hold the medical student hostage?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo video, Jason (Steve Burton) tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) he can’t do this anymore. “GH” spoilers reveal Jason wants to put a little distance between himself and Sam for a while.

Jason was unhappy when he learned that Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) followed Sam’s parole officer and was almost arrested. Jason became even more concerned when he realized Sam’s PO could have sent her back to jail.

Now that Cyrus is out of prison, it appears Jason will have another reason to want to keep his distance from Sam. Cyrus has made it clear that he will go after the loved ones of his enemies to get what he wants, and Jason doesn’t want Sam to end up being collateral damage.

Will Cyrus’ release from prison push Jason to break up with Sam?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.