‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Sam Discover Jordan Has Been Helping Cyrus?

Jordan has been desperate to ensure TJ’s safe return but has been struggling to complete her mission. On the Monday, March 23 episode of “General Hospital,” Jordan’s lies to Sam could put TJ’s safety in jeopardy.

In the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Curtis (Donnell Turner) asks Sam (Kelly Monaco) to do him a favor. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Curtis is taken aback.

Curtis believes Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is keeping something from him and is determined to learn the truth. Last week, Curtis reminded Jordan that they promised not to keep secrets from each other.

READ: ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Michael Realize Wiley Is His And Nelle’s Son?

Although she tried to act like things were normal, viewers were aware that Jordan was hiding a dark secret. Jordan learned that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) was holding TJ (Tahj Bellow) hostage and forced her to meet his demands or he wouldn’t let the medical student go.

Even though Sam was able to give Jordan a location for TJ, her son had already been moved from the hideout.

Jordan realized she had no other choice but to abide by Cyrus’ demands and pulled a team off of the bridge so Cyrus’ product could be transported into Port Charles. It appears Sam will take a deeper look into Jordan’s questionable behavior and report back to Curtis.

Will Sam discover the truth about Jordan’s partnership with Cyrus?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo video, Jordan tells someone over the phone that she did what Cyrus asked and wants to know where her son is. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Jordan misleads Sam.

If Sam happens to walk in on Jordan’s rant, she will have some questions about the frantic phone call. It appears Jordan will do her best to lead Sam astray, but will Sam buy her lies?

Jordan previously told Sam to back off of investigating TJ’s disappearance, but it seems like the private investigator won’t stop looking for answers.

Is Sam the key to helping Jordan get TJ back, or will Cyrus’ demands ruin Jordan’s life and career?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.