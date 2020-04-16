‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Sasha And Chase Manipulate Willow And Michael For Wiley?

Although Michael thought the law was on his side, and that he could win full custody of Wiley, he will realize he may have to break the rules. On the Tuesday, April 14 episode of “General Hospital,” Michael begins to lose hope about protecting Wiley from Nelle.

In the promo video of the ABC soap opera, Michael (Chad Duell) tells Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) that she is what’s best for Wiley (Erik and Theo Olson). “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Michael is intimidated.

Following Wiley’s heart surgery, Michael began to have doubts about whether he could win full custody of Wiley over Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Since Carly (Laura Wright) forged Nelle’s signature so Wiley could have heart surgery, the young mom decided to sue the hospital.

"Scorpio may still be a problem." #GH pic.twitter.com/Y4zvposRLG

Willow realized that a legal victory could also cause the court to side with Nelle when it came to Wiley’s custody battle. The idea of Nelle raising the toddler took an emotional toll on Willow and caused her to storm out.

It appears Michael will reassure Willow that they will protect Wiley, but does he believe he still has a chance to win full custody?

“GH” spoilers reveal Nelle runs into Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Nelle previously worked with Valentin to sell her ELQ shares, and it appears she will request his help once again. Will Nelle’s partnership with Valentin leave Michael feeling intimidated?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo video, Chase (Josh Swickard) reveals that Willow is the love of his life. “GH” spoilers reveal Willow turns to Chase for comfort.

In the past, Sasha (Sofia Mattisson) suggested Michael should marry Willow so he could get full custody of Wiley, but everyone else was against the idea. Will Willow’s emotional conversation with Chase make the couple reconsider their decision?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.