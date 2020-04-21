‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Willow Cause Michael To Lose Custody Of Wiley?

Despite the constant setbacks, Willow believes there is still a way for Michael to win full custody of Wiley over Nelle. On the Monday, April 20 episode of “General Hospital,” Willow’s refusal to marry Michael will threaten his future with Wiley.

In the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Michael (Chad Duell) that his chances of winning custody of Wiley (Erik and Theo Olson) would be better if he married Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Michael is reluctant to leave Wiley’s side.

Michael has been worried about Wiley’s life because the toddler will need to have another heart surgery, but Nelle has already refused to consent to the procedure. Without the surgery, Wiley’s life will be cut short, which is one of the reasons Michael needs to win full custody of his son.

"You little rodent… are you trying to blackmail me?" #GH pic.twitter.com/p2ufcAj8Tw

— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2020

Last week on “General Hospital,” Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) told Michael that Wiley’s life may depend on whether he marries Willow. Sasha later spoke with Chase (Josh Swickard), who was worried that if Michael lost custody of Wiley, Willow wouldn’t be able to handle it.

Sasha then informed Chase that Michael would propose to Willow but hasn’t out of respect for Chase. After reflecting on the situation, Chase decided to encourage Willow to marry Michael so they can protect Wiley from Nelle.

However, it appears Willow will continue to shut down the idea of marrying Michael. In the “GH” promo video, Willow tells Chase that Michael does not need her to marry him. Since Willow is in love with Chase, and Michael is in love with Sasha, Willow doesn’t see a reason to ruin their relationships with a fake marriage.

Chase has been supportive of Willow’s decision to shut down Sasha’s idea to marry Michael, but now that Nelle’s chances of winning full custody have increased after Carly’s paperwork snafu, will Willow continue to reject Sasha’s idea?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.