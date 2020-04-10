‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Willow’s Fight For Wiley Expose Truth About Nina’s Daughter?

Willow and Michael are determined to keep Nelle far away from Wiley. On the Tuesday, April 7 episode of “General Hospital,” Willow’s persistence may cause Nina to make a shocking discovery about her long lost daughter.

In the promo video for the ABC, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) notices the necklace Nina (Cynthia Watros) is holding. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Willow’s interest is piqued.

Nina was devastated when she learned Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) wasn’t her daughter. Although she assumed that her daughter was dead, and she lost out on her chance to be a mother, Willow may be the key to reuniting Nina with her child.

It appears Willow will want to know more about Nina’s half of the mother/daughter necklace. Nina will cautiously open up to Willow, but will the conversation reveal the identity of her daughter?

Elsewhere in the ABC promo video, Cyrus (Jeff Kober) tells Jason (Steve Burton) that their meeting is long overdue. “GH” spoilers reveal Jason holds his ground.

After Cyrus manipulated Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) into freeing him from prison, he plans to run his illegal businesses in Port Charles. However, shortly after his release, he will come face to face with Jason, who will be ready to take him out.

In the previous episode, Sonny (Maurice Benard) told Jason to be careful around Cyrus but also told him to take out the crime boss if the opportunity presents itself. Cyrus poses a threat to Sonny and Jason’s business and families.

As a precaution, Jason broke up with Sam (Kelly Monaco) to protect her and their children from being targeted by Cyrus.

It appears Cyrus will try to rattle Jason, but the hitman man won’t be shaken. Will Jason take out Cyrus, or will the criminal survive the tense standoff?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.