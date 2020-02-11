George Kittle wife: How 49ers star planned last-minute wedding with wife Claire

George Kittle will be hoping to help the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl glory tonight – but who is the NFL star married to?

George Kittle has been in terrific form for the 49ers this season. The San Francisco team take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54 tonight.

And Kittle is hoping to letters from his father as inspiration at the Super Bowl. His dad, Bruce, started writing letters to him while he was a sophomore at Iowa. “They went from like one page notes to the NFC Championship was a 10-page typed paper, a bunch of photos in it, he pulled stories from our childhood, about movies we used to watch together, stuff like that, always connected to the game and what I’m going through in life,” the 49ers star said. “I have high expectations for this one coming up.”

Kittle is regularly cheered on by at his games by his wife, Claire. But who is she and what do we know about her? Who is George Kittle married to? The 49ers star met Claire (née Till) back in 2012 as freshmen at the University of Iowa.

The couple got engaged in August 2018 after Kittle proposed on the beach in Santa Cruz, California. According to Distractify, the couple were initially planning a large-scale 2020 wedding before opting for a smaller, family-only ceremony. The wedding instead took place in April 2019, with his dad Bruce officiating and his mother Jan taking the pictures. Kittle wrote on Instagram: “SURPRISE! I married my best friend. Dibs forever. I love you.” Claire wrote: “I love you I love you I love you!

“We pulled off a one of a kind wedding, thank you for gifting me this unexplainable love. “I’m yours forever. Claire Kittle & I mean it. I got a HUSBAND y’all!!!” Kittle also decided a get a tattoo the day before his marriage to Claire. He spent seven hours getting Heath Ledger’s Joker from the Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ tattooed onto his forearm.

Claire wasn’t a fan of the idea at first but she later warmed to it. She told ESPN: “He’s so goofy. At first, I thought he was joking [about the tattoo]— he has a lot of ideas that are out there and he doesn’t actually go through with them. “So at first, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the worst idea you’ve ever had. I hate that.’ “But then after he had explained to me, all of the meaning behind it, and then seeing it in person, it’s actually really cool. So I do really like it now. That’s just George.”

