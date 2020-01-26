George Osborne unveils ‘real Brexit sticking point’ Boris Johnson will face in trade talks

GEORGE OSBORNE warned Boris Johnson is to see the “real sticking point” of Brexit trade talks emerge soon as the Prime Minister prepares to see his withdrawal agreement turn into law.

George Osborne suggested Boris Johnson and the European Union will once again lock horns during trade talks over Brussels’ demands for Britain to agree to match EU regulation after Brexit. The former Chancellor remained positive an agreement between the UK and the EU can be found by the end of the year but will remain “sketchy” as the two parties battle it out to avoid major economic disruption. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Osborne said: “The real argument is not going to be about the rules and the regulations, which is where people are focused at the moment, but this so-called argument about the level playing field.

“Here the UK is saying, ‘we want to be able to set our own labour laws, our own environmental standards, our own taxes.’ And the EU is saying, ‘no, no, no because you can’t undercut us.’ “I think that’s going to end up being, by the end of this year, the real sticking point in these negotiations. “And again the EU, being a much bigger trading partner with us than we are with them, that’s going to be a real problem.” Mr Osborne added: “My bet is, but I could easily be wrong, there will be a trade deal.

“It’s just that it will be quite sketchy and it will have built into it lots of transitions and delays and so on so they don’t have to get the whole deal done by the end of the year.” The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is set to clear Parliament on Wednesday after a brief “ping pong” process between the Lords and the Commons, with the latter expected to reject proposed changes to the law put forward by peers. European Parliament members are then scheduled to hold their own vote on January 29 to agree to Britain quitting the bloc on January 31 at 11pm. European leaders will meet during a special summit in Brussels to clarify their negotiating position for trade talks with Britain in February and the two parties will then have until December 2020 to come to an agreement.

The Prime Minister repeatedly committed to no extension to the transition period as he insisted a new commercial arrangement can be negotiated and implemented within 11 months of the UK’s departure from the bloc. But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cast doubts on the possibility of having a new trade deal in place in so little time as she insisted London must agree to a “level-playing field” to stave off the possibility of the UK becoming a major competitor for the EU. The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the European Commission has threatened to withhold so-called Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) if the UK seeks only a basic trade deal in an attempt to pressure the British Government. MRAs are documents certifying that goods conform to European standards and facilitate the smooth movement of goods in key sectors, such as medicine and cars.