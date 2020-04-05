Georgia Man Accused Of Kidnapping Son, Shooting Relatives Arrested In Florida After Near Six-Hour Standoff

A Georgia man was in police custody Thursday after a nearly six-hour standoff with Florida police for allegedly kidnapping his young son and killing his son’s aunt and grandparents.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, was arrested Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. after reportedly barricading himself in his car on an interstate ramp near Tampa, Florida. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Crockett will be extradited to Georgia to face charges of murder and kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday about a reported domestic dispute at a home in Macon, Georgia. Responding officers reportedly found four people shot, with three declared dead at the scene. The fourth victim, identified as 30-year-old Jamila French, was rushed to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for her injury.

The other victims were identified as French’s mother, Janet Samuel, 67, her stepfather, James Samuel, 69, and French’s sister, LeChasta Childs, 47.

French said the family was home when Crockett arrived and began arguing with her about their 2-year-old son, King Cane Crockett. During the argument, Crockett allegedly pulled a gun and shot French and her relatives before fleeing with King.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an amber alert around 1 a.m. Wednesday and said Crockett was last reportedly seen driving a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with temporary license plates.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters an unmarked patrol unit spotted a car matching the amber alert around 1 p.m. Wednesday and began trailing it. Crockett was confirmed to be the driver and allegedly tried to flee the police, leading to a chase that ended with Crockett barricading himself on an interstate ramp.

Crockett released his son to police around 2 p.m., but remained barricaded until he surrendered around 7:40 p.m.

“They just kept talking to him,” Dugan said, describing the efforts of police negotiators. “I don’t know if he just got tired or what, but eventually he surrendered, and we were able to take him into custody with no problems whatsoever