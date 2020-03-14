German car industry’s paralysing fears over ‘fatal’ Brexit exposed

BREXIT threatens to have a significant impact on Europe’s economy – but Germany has expressed more fear than most as its car industry warns the UK’s withdrawal from the EU could be “fatal”.

The despairing warning came from German auto industry association VDA just two days before the UK officially left the EU and completed Brexit. It said: “The consequences of a ‘no deal’ would be fatal.” They also warned that “jobs are on the line” as Germany’s biggest car manufacturers pleaded with the British Government to create clarity over Brexit and ensure tariff-free trade can continue. BMW said earlier this year: “Uncertainty is not good for business… we must therefore continue to prepare for the worst-case scenario, which is what a no deal Brexit would represent.

“We strongly urge all relevant stakeholders to do everything possible in order to establish much needed certainty for our business and to maintain the truly frictionless trade on which our international production network is based.” Meanwhile, another household name in the German car industry – Volkswagen – expressed similar dread as their business in the UK comes under threat. VW said: “We took note of the results of the vote in Britain’s parliament with regret. “It represents a further phase of uncertainty and hampers our ability to plan ahead. We and the entire industry need clarity about the nature of relations between Britain and the European Union.

“Every further delay in the Brexit decision-making process puts investment and jobs at risk.” Economists have warned that should Germany lose its access to British markets, more than 100,000 jobs could be lost. The UK is one of Germany’s biggest export markets, contributing £67billion to Berlin’s economy in 2019 according to World’s Top Exports. In 2016, Britain was the largest single export market for German manufacturers, who sold 800,000 new cars there, or 20 percent of their overall global exports.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the EU have been presented with a dilemma during Brexit talks – hold firm and risk a no deal scenario, or grant the UK concessions to ensure closer trading ties. A key ally for Mrs Merkel in the European Parliament, former MEP until 2019 Elmar Brok, warned that Germany’s car industry wouldn’t provoke its government to budge. He told Business Insider in 2018: “I think there’s hope in Britain that at the end of the day, BMW will go to Ms Merkel and then they will change the position of Brussels. “It’s a nice dream but it’s nothing to do with reality.