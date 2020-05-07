German extremists will hijack May 1 protests to demand end to lockdown

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Protesters brought May Day into the age of coronavirus today by keeping their distance at a rally in Greece – but authorities in Germany were bracing for extremists to hijack protests in Berlin by rallying against the lockdown.

The International Workers’ Day protests on May 1 typically attract thousands of people across Europe, but many events have been cancelled or banned this year because of the pandemic.

Greece urged unions to delay their protests by a week, but hundreds of students and workers nonetheless gathered outside the country’s parliament in Athens today – keeping their distance and wearing masks.

Police in Paris were arresting wildcat demonstrators after the usual May 1 events were cancelled because of the virus, with unions encouraging people to chant from their windows and balconies instead.

In Berlin, the usual left-wing protesters have vowed to observe social distancing, but others are plotting a ‘hygiene demo’ which typically attracts conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers who scorn the lockdown.

Greek workers and students wore masks and gloves as they lined up outside the parliament in Athens today, waving flags and holding placards for International Workers’ Day.

Using colourful plastic markers placed on the ground to help them observe the safety distance, hundreds of protesters joined a rally organised by the Communist-affiliated group PAME.

The protesters waved flags, chanted slogans and held banners reading ‘No sacrifice for the bosses’.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s main CGTP trade union confederation is planning a gathering of union leaders on the vast esplanade where their traditional May Day parade ends each year.

The group said they would stand four metres (13ft) from each other and waved flags and placards.

In Finland, labour rallies are traditionally preceded by huge communal picnics in the largest public gathering of the year.

But only a handful of revellers congregated around the Manta statue in the market square, the traditional epicentre of the festival that was this year boarded up and patrolled by police enforcing the ban on groupings of more than ten people.

Authorities have instead encouraged Finns to celebrate online this year, with several restaurants across the capital offering live streams of wine tastings or cocktail lessons.

Berlin is set to deploy 5,000 police officers to enforce the lockdown rules amid fears that the protests will cause a surge in infections.

The city’s interior minister Andreas Geisel said this week that ‘May 1 must not become another Ischgl’, referring to an Austrian ski resort which became a hotbed of infections earlier this year.

‘I don’t want demonstrations to lead to health dangers… the police will be firmly implementing the rules,’ he warned.

The city’s radical left groups, whose demonstration is usually the focal point of May 1 festivities, have changed their strategy this year to avoid the risk of infection.

Although they have promised to ‘flood the streets with anti-racist, anti-patriarchal and anti-capitalist content’, the organisers have also urged demonstrators to keep their distance from one another and cover their nose and mouth.

‘We take the protective measures seriously… and will act responsibly,’ they said in an online statement.

However, protesters at the ‘hygiene demos’ in Berlin and around the country may not take such precautions. Extremists from left and right have attended the rallies and declared a ‘democratic resistance’ to the lockdown.

The ‘democratic resistance’ has been gathering at Berlin’s Rosa Luxemburg Platz since the end of March in a weekly rally against the lockdown.

The protesters, who include anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists, claim that the restrictions are an illegal attempt to curtail civil liberties by an authoritarian state.

Organisers play down the dangers of coronavirus, which has killed nearly 6,500 people in Germany, and call for an end to the restrictions.

Their last demonstration on April 25 saw around 100 people arrested for ignoring a ban on public gatherings. More than 500 people attended the protest.

Some charged that Chancellor Angela Merkel had imposed a ‘ban on living’, while others raged against the ‘pharmaceutical lobby’ and the Bill Gates Foundation, which runs vaccination campaigns in Africa.

Anti-Semitic blogger Nikolai Nerling was also present, while other protesters wore T-shirts claiming ‘Rockefeller and Rothschild’ had ‘invented the coronavirus’.

The protesters have been assembling in front of Berlin’s Volksbuehne theatre, prompting a furious reaction from director Klaus Doerr, who has dismissed them as a ‘provocateurs and veritable liars’.

Polls show extremely limited support for such positions. A recent Kantar poll showed that 74 per cent of Germans were in favour of the restrictions.

One YouGov poll even found that 49 per cent of Germans believed the lockdown was being lifted too quickly.

Yet the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has led to a boom in conspiracy theories on social media, according to the Amadeu-Antonio anti-racism foundation.

The number of people joining conspiracy theory groups on the messaging app Telegram has ‘exploded’, foundation member Miro Dittrich said.

Common conspiracy theory topics included vaccines, contactless payment and 5G masts, he said.

‘People are currently isolated from their social circles and are spending a lot of time online,’ he added, which could help ‘fuel belief in conspiracy theories’.

Germany yesterday announced plans to re-open churches, playgrounds and museums, but delayed a decision on hotels and restaurants. Some shops and schools have already re-opened.

Politicians have warned that Germany would have to re-impose lockdown measures if the rate of infection rises again when restrictions are eased.

The closely-watched rate of transmission (R) briefly rose back to 1.0 this week before falling again. It is currently at 0.76.

Germany’s new infection count has risen for the last four days, reaching 1,639 today to take the total from 159,119 to 160,758.

The death toll rose by 193, bringing the overall tally from 6,288 to 6,481. Experts warn that the easing of the lockdown will take time to show its effects.

Elsewhere, Italy is also struggling to maintain order after some regions lost patience with the central government and began opening bars and restaurants ahead of schedule.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte said the rogue loosenings were ‘illegitimate’ after Veneto and Calabria both moved ahead of schedule.

‘We cannot allow the efforts made to be in vain because of rashness at this delicate stage,’ Conte raged.

‘Moving from the policy of ‘let’s close everything’ to ‘let’s reopen everything’, would risk irreversibly compromising these efforts,’ he said.

Italy has been under lockdown longer than any other European country, since March 9, but measures are due to start being lifted next week.

In Spain, prime minister Pedro Sanchez has laid out a four-step plan to end the lockdown, beginning with some bars and restaurants on May 11.

Schools will start to re-open on May 18, while all shops will open with limited capacity in stage three before travel restrictions are lifted in stage four.

However, Spanish media says Sanchez is facing a battle to get his plan through parliament.

Regional leaders are said to be angry that they have not been consulted on the plans, which they say are being dictated by central government and do not reflect local concerns.