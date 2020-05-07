German nightclub holds a drive-in RAVE to get around social distancing rules

It is well known that Germans are fond of a good rave, and even the coronavirus and the country’s social distancing rules has not stopped them from getting their club-night fix.

Club Index, in the German town of Schüttorf close to the border with the Netherlands, found an innovative way around the social distancing rules by hosting a drive-in rave.

The club opened its car park to 250 cars, with each allowed two people inside, giving 500 ravers the opportunity to experience live club music for the first time in months.

Dutch DJ Devin Wild was the headliner for the night, and took to social media to upload footage from the drive in rave to show the rest of the world that is possible to have a good party under crisis circumstances.

The footage, filmed by Rieverze Media, shows Wild wearing a face mask while on the decks overlooking a ‘crowd’ of 250 cars and revelers dancing in their seats.

Car headlights can be seen through the smoke from the smoke machines, and the DJ encourages the drive-through party goers to join in with the performance by honking their horns as he drops a beat.

Responding to a comment on Facebook asking Wild what the track featured in the video was, he said it was made especially for the night.

‘Especially made it for this night,’ he said laughing, adding that it was called ‘Hit Your Horn.’ Other fans commended Wild for putting on the set, with one saying ‘You are the boss!’

According to LadBible, more ‘autodiscos’ are reportedly planned in the future, and a similar family-friendly event is also set to be held at the club.

Other videos were shared on social media by attendees of the event, giving a sense of what their experience was like.

The videos, filmed from inside their cars, show the DJ set in front of them in the car park as strobe lights and lasers illuminate the smoke and the cars’ windscreens.

Fireworks were also set off from behind the big screen as the in-car party-goers honked their horns, who can be seen through the windows bouncing up and down in their seats to the beat.

Social distancing rules, which limit the number of people who can be close to one-another for any prolonged period of time, means that crowded clubs and gig venues in which people are crammed in-front of stages are currently a thing of the past.

With the live music industry at a stand-still, Club Index could well be the first of many to find a way to get live music to the fans while observing social distancing measures.

DJ Wild is not the only European musician to have played in-front of a drive-through audience during the coronavirus crisis.

Danish singer Mads Langer performed a sold-out performance as promoters in the country look at how they can put on gigs during the coronavirus crisis which has the majority of countries across Europe either in lockdown or with strict social distancing in place.

‘I’ve played many concerts in my life, but this is really a first,’ Langer said from the stage.

The gig took place in the outskirts of Danish city Aurhus, with stage being put up hastily in the run-up to the gig which was announced six days before the event.

Langer’s gig also sold 500 tickets to fans who could watch the gig from their cars. The gig itself was transmitted to the cars via FM radio, and fans also have the opportunity to interact with Langer using Zoom, the video conferencing software.

The same venue was also reportedly used as an out-door cinema the day after, showing the latest ‘Star Wars’ movie.

Germany has begun relaxing some of its social distancing measures, with Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing on Thursday that the country would be reopening social spaces, such as museums and zoos, and that religious communities could be able to hold services again.

The German government’s approach to the outbreak, rolling out mass testing across the country, was widely praised by health organisations and gave it the appearance of succeeding where other states, like Italy and Spain, had failed.

Today, after a daily rise of just 679 cases and 43 deaths, Germany has seen a total of 163,175 cases of the coronavirus, and 6,692 deaths, a relatively low number compared with other countries with a similar number of cases.

In comparison, according to Johns Hopkins University, Denmark has seen 9,868 cases and 484 deaths.