German pub takes novel approach to keep hard cider flowing

FRANKFURT, Germany – How does a traditional German restaurant comply with the untraditional demands of the coronavirus era?

Thomas Metzmacher was faced with the prospect of having to shut down his Frankfurt restaurant specializing in a traditional tart hard cider due to German regulations prohibiting groups of people from gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. So he came up with a novel solution.

After toying with the idea of a delivery service, he instead turned his half-timbered restaurant into a makeshift drive-through. Now he is serving up schnitzel, fried potatoes and other German favorites – of course the tasty Aeppelwoi cider – to customers waiting in a long line of cars.

“The restaurant had to close, nobody was allowed to sit inside anymore, so it was either give up or fight,” he said. “And I decided to fight.”

Metzmacher´s Zum Lahmen Esel restaurant, which has been in operation since 1807, normally seats 200 people inside and another 200 in an outdoor garden.

Now, cars drive up to a small booth in front of the restaurant, where one of Metzmacher´s 36 employees takes their order, and then pushes a plastic tub down a makeshift slide to the car´s window to take payment at a safe distance. Driving ahead, the customer gets their order in another tub pushed to their window.

“It´s going great,” says Metzmacher. “My regulars are supporting me, they´re really happy I´m open.”

Without people sticking around for a few more of the signature ciders, profit margins are low but Metzmacher says it´s better than nothing.

“At least we´re carrying on and we´re continuing to work,” he says.