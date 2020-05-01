 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Germany buys extra flu jabs to spare health system…

By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020

BERLIN, April 29 – The coronavirus pandemic is a long way from over, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, announcing measures, including ramped-up purchases of flu vaccines, to help ready the healthcare system for a long-term challenge.

“It would be a major challenge for the healthcare system to be confronted with a flu wave and a corona wave at the same time – they have similar symptoms and require similar ventilation capacities,” he said, unveiling plans to make 30% more flu jabs available for the coming autumn-winter flu season.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)

