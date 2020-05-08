Germany can now start gradually unwinding corona…

BERLIN, April 30 – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said it was now possible to start gradually loosening distancing and movement restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, adding that this had to be done carefully.

“We all know how burdensome the restrictions in the struggle against the coronavirus are, but they have helped us get a grip on the infection numbers,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“Now it is possible to loosen them gradually. But we must do that carefully in order not to throw away the success we have achieved,” he added.

