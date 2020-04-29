 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Germany to make masks mandatory in all shops: official.

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

Face masks are to become mandatory in shops across Germany, after Berlin on Tuesday became the last state requiring shoppers to cover their faces to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Berlin will require shoppers to wear masks from Wednesday, said Berlin interior minister Andreas Geisel, citing “protection of workers in supermarkets and shops” as a reason.

Masks have been mandatory on trains and buses in all of the country’s 16 federal states since Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

