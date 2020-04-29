Germany to make masks mandatory in all shops: official.

Face masks are to become mandatory in shops across Germany, after Berlin on Tuesday became the last state requiring shoppers to cover their faces to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Berlin will require shoppers to wear masks from Wednesday, said Berlin interior minister Andreas Geisel, citing “protection of workers in supermarkets and shops” as a reason.

Masks have been mandatory on trains and buses in all of the country’s 16 federal states since Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.