Germany to release 6 bln euros fund for hospitals…

BERLIN, April 30 – The German health ministry will make available 6 billion euros to hospitals to compensate them for keeping free capacity to help combat the coronavirus, daily Handelsblatt newspaper said on Thursday, citing a Finance Ministry document.

Through the fund, German hospitals will get financial compensation for scheduled admissions, operations and procedures that have been postponed since March 16 to free up capacity to treat coronavirus patients, Handelsblatt cited the letter, which is addressed to the parliamentary budget committee, as saying. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers)