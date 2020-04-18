Germany’s daily coronavirus death toll drops to 92

Angela Merkel today said Europe should become self-sufficient in producing protective facemasks following the coronavirus pandemic.

The chancellor said manufacturing masks in Europe should be ‘something that we learn out of this pandemic’.

She has previously declared the outbreak – which has infected 95,391 and killed 1,434 in the country – the ‘biggest challenge for Germany since WWII’.

Her statement comes as Germany extended its €1.1trillion coronavirus spending package to guarantee 100 per cent of loans to small and medium-sized firms.

Speaking at a press conference today, she said that ‘regardless of the fact that this market is presently installed in Asia… we need a certain self-sufficiency, or at least a pillar of our own manufacturing’ of facemasks in Germany or elsewhere in the European Union.

Merkel’s government will underwrite €500,000 of lending to companies with up to 50 employees and €800,000 for firms with up to 250 workers.

‘These speedy loans should make sure that middle-sized companies have liquidity quickly, without taxpayers losing too much money,’ said finance minister Olaf Scholz.

Germany saw sharp falls in both its daily death toll and its new infection count today, offering fresh hope that the lockdown is working.

The government was previously offering up to 90 per cent of loans, but some banks were still thinking twice about awarding loans.

Berlin’s economic aid so far totals more than €1.1trillion (£960billion), the finance ministry said in an answer to a parliamentary question

Abandoning its usual fiscal discipline, the government has already promised a €600billion ‘stabilisation fund’ including loans and debt guarantees.

Germany’s total number of infections rose by 3,677 today – the smallest since March 22 – to bring the overall tally from 91,714 to 95,391.

Meanwhile the death toll jumped by only 92, the lowest in a week, taking the total from 1,342 to 1,434.

The resulting fatality rate of 1.5 per cent remains lower than many of Germany’s neighbours, although it has risen every day for more than two weeks.

The two southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg – closest to Italy – have been hardest hit, accounting for 824 of the 1,434 deaths between them.

Bavaria alone recorded nearly a third of the new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch institute which compiles the figures.

Bavaria’s capital, Munich, has recorded some 3,500 coronavirus cases in total, although only nine deaths.

Berlin has more than 3,600 infections while Hamburg has just under 3,000, the figures show.

The mortality rate of 1.5 per cent means that one patient has died out of every 67 who have tested positive for the virus.

The figure is notably lower than in Italy (12.3 per cent), Spain (9.5 per cent) or France (11.5 per cent), although it has risen from 0.5 per cent since March 26.

The relatively low rate is thought to be linked to Germany’s mass testing, meaning that many people with mild symptoms are added to the tally who are missed elsewhere.

Top Berlin virologist Christian Drosten estimates that Germany is now capable of conducting up to 500,000 tests a week, and the country also has more intensive care facilities than Italy.

Germany is also planning to buy an ‘unbelievable’ number of face masks, the country’s vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday.

‘We need unbelievable amounts of masks. Our entire effort is to procure them. That is where we stand today,’ he told a TV programme on ZDF.

Authorities in Berlin accused the United States of diverting a batch of 200,000 masks in Bangkok, amid claims that U.S. is paying over the odds to get masks.

However, the supplier 3M said it had no record of an order from Berlin police and was investigating whether the German authorities had been duped.

Washington denied the claim today. ‘The United States Government did not take any action to divert any… supplies that were destined to Germany, nor did we have any knowledge of such a shipment,’ said a spokesman for the embassy in Berlin.

Speaking today, Merkel also said the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest test that the European Union has faced in its history.

She said: ‘In my view… the European Union stands before the biggest test since its founding.

‘Everyone is just as affected as the other, and therefore, it is in everyone’s interest, and it is in Germany’s interest for Europe to emerge strong from this test.’

Meanwhile, interior ministry officials have drawn up plans to partially lift the lockdown if the infection rate falls below 1.0 – meaning that each patient is passing the virus to less than one other person on average.

If that is achieved, schools could re-open on a regional basis while restaurants could open with a limit on the number of customers in closed rooms.

Germany is also imposing a 14-day quarantine on all new arrivals, a move mainly affecting German and EU nationals returning home.

‘The rise in confirmed new cases is going a bit slower than a few days ago,’ Merkel said on Friday.

‘But it is definitively way too early to identify a trend and therefore it is also too early to ease some of the strict rules we have set for ourselves.’

Merkel has returned to her office after spending nearly two weeks in isolation at home, after she was tested by a doctor who later tested positive.

The chancellor, 65, tested negative several times during her quarantine period.

The country’s 16 states have agreed to maintain curbs on movement until at least April 19.

Germany has been taking in patients from overloaded hospitals in France and Italy in a show of solidarity in recent weeks.

However, it has maintained its long-standing opposition to taking on joint European debt, despite fresh demands from Italy.

As Britain and America start to draw up plans for life after the lockdown, they may look for inspiration from European countries where the coronavirus crisis has already showed signs of peaking.

Austria today became the first country to set out detailed plans for ending the standstill, with smaller shops re-opening on April 14 and larger ones on May 1.

Denmark also plans to start lifting restrictions after Easter, but wants people to ‘work in a more staggered way’ to avoid crowding into trains and buses.

Meanwhile Germany is willing to re-open schools on a regional basis and allow a limited number of people into restaurants if the infection rate stays sufficiently low.

In Italy, which has been under lockdown longer than any other European country, officials are talking about a ‘phase two’ where society learns to ‘live with the virus’ by wearing masks and carrying out more tests.

Italy and Germany are among the countries looking at smartphone tracking, which could allow them to jump on new outbreaks without sending everyone back inside.

All of those countries, along with Spain, have seen signs of improvement in their recent figures which offer hope that the crisis is past its peak. That moment is still to come for Britain and America, which are bracing for one of their bleakest weeks.

However, health officials across Europe warn that life cannot go back ‘from 0 to 100’ immediately and many lockdown measures will remain in place for several more weeks at least.

4,647 cases, 179 deaths

Denmark has been in lockdown since March 11, but wants to start lifting the measures after Easter if there is no surge in new cases.

In an interview with DK last night, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the government was hoping for a ‘gradual, controlled and quiet reopening of Denmark’.

She suggested that people could go to work ‘in a more staggered way’ in order to avoid excessive crowds on public transport.

The PM did not provide details of what a ‘staggered’ return to work might look like.

However, she warned that ‘we will not return to Denmark as it was’ when the first restrictions are lifted.

‘We are not going to be able to squeeze up close together in trains, buses and subways in the way we have become accustomed to,’ she said.

‘Or stand very close together with a whole lot of other people and have a good party together.’

The Danish government ordered the closure of schools, day cares, restaurants, cafes and gyms when the lockdown began, and shut all borders to most foreigners.

There are fears that a deep recession could cause more damage to Denmark than a second virus outbreak. ‘The situation we are in is far more complicated than appreciating human life,’ Frederiksen said last week.

Nonetheless, some business owners have voiced fears that re-opening after Easter would be too early and could actually delay a return to normal if the contagion returns.

12,008 cases, 220 deaths

Austria’s chancellor Sebastian Kurz today became the first European leader to provide specific dates for the end of lockdown measures.

Kurz said the aim was to let smaller shops re-open as soon as April 14, with larger ones and shopping malls opening on May 1 if all goes well.

‘The aim is that from April 14… smaller shops up to a size of 400 square metres, as well as hardware and garden stores can open again, under strict security conditions of course,’ Kurz said at a press conference.

Customers will be required to wear masks when shops re-open, extending a requirement which already applies to supermarkets. Masks will also be compulsory on public transport.

Hotels and restaurants could start to re-open in mid-May, with a decision later this month. Schools will remain closed until mid-May and public events will remain banned until the end of June, Kurz said.

Austria’s health ministry says the rate of new infections has fallen significantly, and Kurz wants to ‘gradually and cautiously return to normality after Easter’ as long as ‘we all remain disciplined during Easter week’.

If the numbers get worse again, the government ‘always has the possibility to hit the emergency brake’ and re-introduce restrictions, he said.

128,948 confirmed cases, 15,887 deaths

Italy is openly talking about a ‘phase two’ in which society will have to ‘create the conditions to live with the virus’ until a vaccine is developed.

Health minister Roberto Speranza says more testing and a beefed-up local health system would be necessary to allow an easing of the lockdown.

He said social distancing would have to remain in place, with more widespread use of personal protective equipment such as face masks.

Testing and ‘contact tracing’ would be extended, including with the use of smartphone apps, in order to contain new outbreaks.

A network of hospitals would also be set up which are specifically dedicated to virus patients, after doctors on existing wards described having to make life-or-death decisions over access to intensive care.

‘There are difficult months ahead. Our task is to create the conditions to live with the virus,’ at least until a vaccine is developed, the health minister told La Repubblica newspaper.

The national lockdown, strictly limiting people’s movements and freezing all non-essential economic activity, will officially last until at least April 13 but it is widely expected to be extended.

5,760 cases, 74 deaths

Norway appears to be edging towards ending the country’s lockdown on April 12 as the transmission rate fell to 0.7 for the first time, meaning the virus has effectively stopped circulating.

Health Minister Bent Hoie said scrapping the lockdown measures had always been the country’s goal since the outbreak started.

The country’s director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Camilla Stoltenberg, cautioned that the figures are an estimate but that the data shows a ‘positive development’ in recent weeks.

The number of infections reported has consistently fallen since April 2. To date, 5,760 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 74 people have died from the disease.

Norway enacted restrictions on April 12 to stop the spread of the virus, banning cultural and sports events and closing all educational institutions. Anyone entering the country from outside the Nordic region was quarantined for two weeks.

It also ramped up testing using 20 labs to check 101,986 people to date, or 101,986 per million of its population – compared to the 18,996 per million in the UK – allowing authorities to quickly identify and isolate those suffering mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Restaurants were allowed to stay open, although customers had to sit a metre apart, along with many small businesses and shops.

Professor Arnoldo Frigessi from the University of Oslo’s Centre for Health warned, however, that the actions have ‘just put the brake on the epidemic, not stopped it’.

70,478 cases, 8,078 deaths

France appears less close to ending the lockdown, with the figures improving less clearly than in Italy or Spain.

Deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez has warned that ‘the end of confinement is not yet on the cards, a deadline has not been set’.

‘I remind you of the rule… one goes out only when it is strictly necessary,’ he said.

Questioned about the subject last week, prime minister Edouard Philippe warned that the lockdown could not be lifted in one stroke.

‘It is likely that we are not heading towards a general deconfinement in one go and for everyone,’ he told parliament by video link.

Philippe said the government is ‘fighting hour by hour’ to ward off shortages of essential drugs used to keep patients alive in intensive care.

Statistics office Insee said last month that the lockdown has slashed overall economic activity by 35 per cent, and estimated that every month of shutdown would cut annual GDP by three percentage points.

Services, heavy industry and construction are all taking big hits, Insee said, as factories are shut and only a handful of business sectors, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, remain open.