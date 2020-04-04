Get in, get out on voting day: Health boss

Queensland’s local government elections will be held on Saturday with the state’s health boss telling voters to get “straight in and straight out” at polling stations.

More than half a million votes have already been lodged at pre-polling booths while a record 560,000 applications for postal votes have been lodged.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says social distancing of 1.5m between voters should be adhered to and only to front up if you’re healthy.

“Everyone … absolutely go and vote, vote early this week … vote on Saturday … it’s perfectly safe,” she said.

She said there was no need to hang around a polling booth – there would be no sausage sizzles or any other distractions.

“They’re not happening this time, so people just go straight in and vote and straight out – and the risk of doing that is absolutely minimal.”

“Of course, I would ask that anyone who is sick to not attend, that’s just common sense, and anyone who’s in quarantine or isolation or is in one of those groups that we’re concerned about, for them not to attend, and they should contact the electoral commission and manage that process.”