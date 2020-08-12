‘Get it fixed or GO’ Nicola Sturgeon issued grave warning over Scottish exam results chaos

A FORMER Scottish first minister has called on Nicola Sturgeon and her deputy John Swinney to quickly resolve the exam results chaos or resign.

Lord Jack McConnell said the fiasco which saw 124,564 pupils’ results downgraded is “not good enough for Scotland” adding that they need to “get it fixed or go”. The Scottish Qualifications Authority has been faced with backlash from distraught teenagers after the system, implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, was branded “fundamentally unfair”.

More than a quarter (26.2 percent) of grades were moderated by the SQA, a total of 133,762, while 377,308 entries were accepted unchanged. As a result, pupils took to Glasgow’s George Square on Friday morning to protest this year’s system of awarding exam results, the methodology of which was only revealed on results day. Thousands of pupils are now expected to lodge an appeal over their grades. Scottish Labour has also planned to place a motion of no confidence in Education Secretary Mr Swinney next week, which is supported by the Scottish Conservatives.

The former Labour First Minister reflected on the lessons learned from the year 2000 when thousands of students received the wrong exam results. He was appointed education minister later that year, and said he “knew that I would have to resign if we did not succeed” in “fixing this mess” for the 2001 results. Lord McConnell, who became Scotland’s first minister in November 2001 until the SNP’s Alex Salmond took over in May 2007, said: “Lessons learnt, honesty, good judgment and hard work had turned it around. “Yet, 20 years on, thousands of young dreams have been shattered again.

“In 2000, the chaos was indiscriminate. It affected students no matter their postcode – but in 2020 it is targeted. “In 2000, it was incompetence and overload – but in 2020 it seems to have been deliberate and ignored.” He stressed that Nicola Sturgeon should “announce an immediate and urgent review” of results in the next 48 hours. Writing in The Sunday Times, Lord McConnell added: “For the First Minister and Education Secretary to have accepted these grades and to defend them because children in these schools have always done worse is breathtaking.”

“Others, already traumatised by months of lockdown and now feeling powerless, will simply give up. “Meanwhile, ministers expect to keep their well-paid jobs and careers and carry on regardless. “Every headteacher (there are only 357) should be contacted by the end of this week to highlight specific problems. “Group appeals should be allowed from schools where the results are clearly wrong.