Ghost cities, football and religion suspended. The disease that is stopping the world

In just over two months, the world has changed. The person in charge is called covid-19. The new coronavirus is spreading more and more on the map: only on Friday, the 28th, positive cases of contamination were announced in six more countries. The viral clock, this one, started to count on December 17th. According to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the first contamination by the virus occurred on that day in the city of Wuhan, China. Today, it is in more than 50 countries. The zero patient, still unknown, would be a resident of the city with more inhabitants than Portugal (11 million) and will have started to spread the virus on December 24th. However, only on the 31st of this month did the alarms sound: the Chinese government sends the alert to the World Health Organization (WHO) for what was still only known to be a series of cases of pneumonia of unknown origin.

On January 1, Chinese authorities closed the city market, where many of the infected people worked. Three days later, 44 positive cases were registered. And it would not be long before the confirmation of the first death, on January 11, thus validating what would be a new type of coronavirus. A number that already exceeds the 2860 dead (in almost 84 thousand confirmed cases) by a disease that quickly stopped being only of China, touched Europe and runs more than 50 countries in the world. To those, like Portugal, to whom the virus still does not seem to have reached, the director-general of WHO leaves the alert: it is a “fatal mistake” to assume that it will not arrive and the richest countries are not safe, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It was not by chance that the organization decided on Friday to raise the level of international threat to “very high”.

What is certain is that, in just over two months, the world was forced to adapt to the consequences of the epidemic. Celebrity tours and Hollywood film recordings are being canceled all over the world, in Switzerland they are already closing football stadiums for the next day of the League, European stock exchanges are opening this week with drops of more than 3 %, some airlines canceling trips to risky areas, Mecca closed doors to pilgrims and the Australian government even considers whether to send its citizens to a remote island. The case map continues to expand – even though the vast majority of infected people are able to recover (more than 36,000 out of about 84,000) – and each country has reacted in its own way.

Close Subscribe to newsletters Daily News and receive the information first hand.

What countries are doing

A month after the first contamination, there were still more questions than answers. International health officials seemed far from imagining that it would spread so quickly around the world, to the point that more new cases were reported outside China, the country of origin of the virus, than inside this country. Although it remains here that the overwhelming majority of positive cases and deaths are concentrated.

Just two days after the agent responsible for the patients’ symptoms was identified, the first threat outside of Chinese territory emerged: a positive case in Thailand. Soon after, on January 15, the first in Japan is reported, which meanwhile decided to prevent anyone suspected of being infected from entering the country.

On the European continent, it is in Italy that the situation is most alarming

Although Thailand was the first country after China, Japan already records almost 200 more cases than the Thais and, unlike these, already registers dead (nine). In Southeast Asia, the government began by banning the disembarkation of cruises to the country. Still in Thailand, two doctors claimed to have cured a patient infected with the virus through a mixture of anti-HIV medicine and an anti-flu medicine, according to the daily Bangkok Post.

South Korea, the USA and Macau followed. Although US President Donald Trump is convinced that the “risk” in his country “is very low” due to his decision to ban people from China.

Then he would arrive in Europe, on the 24th of January, more precisely France. However, on the European continent, it is in Italy that the situation is most alarming, with more than 800 confirmed cases since the end of last month, and 21 deaths. At northern Italian stations, train carriages were arriving at empty destinations and about a dozen cities were isolated, leaving the streets deserted.

According to data published in the scientific journal Lancet, each person infected with covid-19 infects an average of 2.68 people. A rate lower than the SARS average (3), but above that recorded by the Spanish flu of 1918 (1.8), MERS (0.30) and swine flu (1.46).

Not only the disease, but also the fear have been spread around the world. In Ukraine, the arrival of dozens of returnees led to protests on the streets, with protesters blocking the road where the buses would pass with the citizens who would be quarantined with bonfires. The episode led health minister Zoriana Skaletska to decide to quarantine the returnees to calm the people. Meanwhile, Russia has announced the closure of the border with China, but the European Union (EU) guarantees that it is not considering closing borders in the Schengen area.

Still unable to calculate the size, the EU admits that the spread of the epidemic is causing economic damage. However, member states are coming together to jointly purchase a variety of precautionary equipment, such as masks.

According to data published in the scientific journal Lancet, each person infected with covid-19 contagions an average of 2.68 people

How Portugal prepares

The closest this virus got to Portugal was in the beginning of the week, in Spain, with the confirmation over 30 positive cases. Proximity should not, however, be a cause for alarm, said the prime minister. The country is, in António Costa’s words, a case of “happiness”, with no confirmed positive cases yet, and it is important to act without “unnecessary panics”.

The government decided to activate the public health devices, placing the hospitals Curry Cabral, Dona Estefânia, Santa Maria and São José (Lisbon), São João and Santo António (Porto) and the Hospital and University Center of Coimbra (including the pediatric hospital) as reference units for coronavirus screening and treatment. In the event of a worsening of the epidemic, a line of 15 to 20 hospitals (from north to south of the country, in the Azores and Madeira) is also planned, prepared to receive patients.

So far, according to DGS, no restrictions are foreseen for those returning from risky areas, such as northern Italy, China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan or Iran. Advises these citizens to remain alert to possible symptoms ( fever, cough or difficulty breathing) for 14 days.

There are two Portuguese hospitalized in Japan, carrying the covid-19, who were on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, whose crew has already recorded five deaths. Until the time of publication of this text, there were two suspected cases under analysis in Portugal and zero confirmed ones, according to DGS.

European Union health ministers will meet next Friday to discuss action on the outbreak.