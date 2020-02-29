Giant meeting for Carles Puigdemont at the gates of Spain

Carles Puigdemont urged on Saturday to continue the fight for the independence of Catalonia during a rally of tens of thousands of people in Perpignan, at the gates of Spain where he is still wanted for the secession attempt from 2017.

“We must prepare for the final fight, overcoming mistakes, doubts and weaknesses”, said the former Catalan regional president on the esplanade of the exhibition center of this French city that the separatists consider the capital of the “Northern Catalonia”.

Catalan Oriol Junqueras to remain in prison

100,000 people at the meeting

Arriving from neighboring Catalonia by car, train or in hundreds of coaches, his supporters waved independence flags or portraits of Carles Puigdemont. According to the prefecture of the department of Pyrénées-Orientales, 100,000 people participated in this meeting while the organizers gave the figure of 150,000.

Dismissed by the Spanish government after the secession attempt, he fled to Belgium to escape the prosecution of Spanish justice which sentenced in October to prison for sedition several former members of his government team.

This is the first time that the ex-regional president, now protected by his immunity from a MEP, has been in the immediate vicinity of Spain since his departure for Brussels.

A first in France

Until this immunity was recently obtained, following a long legal battle, he did not venture to travel to France, a country whose police and judicial collaboration with Madrid is close.

“We did not know when it would happen but we knew that if we stayed on our positions, the day would come when we could set foot in Catalan soil”he said to the crowd who greeted him with cries of “Our president!” “.

Before this meeting, Carles Puigdemont attended Friday night in Perpignan a match of the local rugby team, standard bearer of the Catalan identity, and was received by the mayor of Perpignan, Jean-Marc Pujol, and the president from the Pyrénées-Orientales department, Hermeline Malherbe.

Manuel Valls’s reviews

Receptions that have been denounced by former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, an unsuccessful candidate last year for the post of mayor of Barcelona, ​​his hometown.

“Elected officials of all stripes will receive with great pomp in Perpignan a political leader who has fled Spain and who is being prosecuted by the justice of the rule of law. This separatist who is by no means a progressive claims to come to ‘Catalonia-north’ and not to France “he said on Twitter, criticizing a “Small week electoralism” and an “Lack of respect for the neighboring country”.

“We will not stop and they will not stop us”

In the context of the division of the independence movement between supporters of the confrontation with Madrid like Carles Puigdemont and those of the dialogue, the former regional president called for the “Permanent mobilization” against “A monarchical (Spanish) regime which is the direct heir to Francoism”

“We will not stop and they will not stop us (…) We do not have to wait for better days because the better days are already here”, he added.

Divergences over negotiations with Madrid

The differences between the party of the former president (Together for Catalonia) and its ally in the regional government (Left Republican of Catalonia, ERC) led his successor at the head of Catalonia, Quim Torra, to announce at the end of January the organization of early regional elections in the near future.

Unlike the formation of Carles Puigdemont, ERC – led by Oriol Junqueras, sentenced in October to 13 years in prison – is in favor of a dialogue with the Spanish government of Pedro Sanchez, a condition that this formation posed for the renewal of the power of the socialist leader in January.

Discussions between the central government and the Catalan government

Discussions have just started on Wednesday in Madrid between the central government and the Catalan government to try to find a solution to this conflict which has been fueling political life in Spain for years.

A “Dialogue of lies seeking only to save time for Pedro Sanchez”, denounced Clara Ponsatí, a former “Minister” regional of Carles Puigdemont, sought after like him by Spain and also became MEP.