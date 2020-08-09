Giant swamp rats ‘invade’ park with public warned to ‘stop feeding them’

Giant swamp rats are invading a park with experts warning they could infect humans with parasites.

The huge rodents, also known as nutrias, have taken over Krauss Baker Park in Texas.

A picture of at least of dozen of the swamp rats in the park has circulated on social media, with experts urging the public not to feed them.

Local park authorities say the animals can spread parasites to bodies of water that could lead to human infections if the water is used for drinking or recreation.

Urban Wildlife Biologist Rachel Richter told KSAT : “The reason for the thriving population of nutria in Krauss Baker Park is that people are feeding them at this location.

“People generally mean well when they offer food to animals, but they don’t realize that they’re doing far more harm than good.

“Feeding wildlife is a huge problem that has negative impacts on our local ecosystems and often leads to human-wildlife conflict in our communities.”

The swamp rats can eat up to three pounds every day – or 25% of their body weight.

A colony of them is said to have formed in the area last year, but there are fears more could arrive.

On female nutria could produce two to three litters each year, with up to 15 offspring each time.

Looking like beavers, swamp rats have brown fur, long tails and orange teeth.

Richter added: “They are harmful to humans because they degrade water quality in water bodies that might be used for recreation or drinking water.

“They are also vectors for pathogens and parasites that could contaminate a water body and potentially infect people.

“They also have a negative economic impact through the environmental, agricultural, and structural damage they cause.”

Meanwhile, closer to home, a terrified woman claimed huge monster “super rats” have invaded a street and even destroyed a car.

She says the grim infestation has turned her neighbourhood into an attraction – with people descending hoping to catch a glimpse of the large rodents.

The 28-year-old, who doesn’t wish to be named, told Yorkshire Live : “It’s horrible I can’t let my children out to play in the garden as it’s just not safe.

“My son got a new see-saw for his birthday but I’ve had to put it inside as he can’t play on it in the garden in case the rats climb all over it.

“I also can’t use my car now as one of the rats chewed through the diesel pipe so now I can’t move it.

“It’s just embarrassing. I feel ashamed of where I live because of it and I can’t have a normal life.”