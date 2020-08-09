Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on UK beachfront as police trawl through CCTV

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a UK beachfront and police are trawling through CCTV to find the man responsible.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was standing on the pavement on The Esplanade near to the King’s Statue in Weymouth, Dorset, at around 2.40pm on Tuesday 4 August.

A man reportedly walked up behind her, lifted her top up and touched her inappropriately on her bottom over her clothing.

The man then continued walking toward the Jubilee Clock Tower on the town side of the road.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The offender is described as white, aged in his mid 40s and bald.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and pushing either a pram or a wheelchair.

Police Constable Toby Norman, of Weymouth police, said: “This incident understandably left the victim feeling very distressed and we are determined to identify the man responsible.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, including a trawl of CCTV footage in the area, and I am urging anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a group of three older women who I understand were walking near to the man at the time of the incident and are likely to have seen what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200115169.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.