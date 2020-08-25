Girl, 15, and man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in home

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 54-year-old woman in market town.

Emergency services found the woman after they were called to reports of a disturbance at a house in Lillington, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on Monday at 2.38am.

Police officers discovered the victim with a serious head injury inside and started CPR – but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody being quizzed by officers.

Warwickshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Caroline Corfield said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is in its very early stages and there will be a large police presence in the area throughout the day as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident to make contact as they may have information that can help with our enquiries.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the surrounding area at the time of the incident.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 3.05am to a medical emergency at a property on Valley Road, Lillington.

“Two ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was in a critical condition and receiving treatment from police officers.

“Ambulance staff took over but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 34 of August 24 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.