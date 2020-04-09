Glasgow Airport turns car park into coronavirus testing…

Glasgow Airport is transforming one of its car parks into a “large-scale testing area” in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 17-acre long-stay car park based on Abbotsinch Road will become a drive-through site from Sunday afternoon.

Initially it will only test front-line NHS workers and will be closed to the public.

Mark Johnston, the airport’s managing director, said: “We are in regular contact with both the UK and Scottish governments and have offered our facilities available to support the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Glasgow Airport has the space and infrastructure capable of accommodating a large-scale testing area and we are only too happy to support in this way.

“The impact of this virus affects us all and Glasgow Airport, the wider AGS Airports Ltd group and our people will continue to support the national effort to overcome Covid-19 and stand ready to help in any way we can.”

NHS staff will have up to five lanes available to access by appointment, where they will provide swab samples to be tested for Covid-19.

Scotland the brave indeed – our @Falck_FF_UK rescue & fire fighting service showing their support tonight for those fighting coronavirus #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForKeyWorkers #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/wVD1oiiwGb — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) April 2, 2020

It will operate between 10am and 4.30pm from Monday.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “This new testing centre at Glasgow Airport, funded by the UK Government, will keep our front-line NHS staff doing the jobs they are trained to do, allowing those who do not have the disease to go back to work and treat those who are most in need of care.

“This is part of the UK Government’s plan to vastly expand our testing capacity as we continue to work around the clock and across the country to protect the vulnerable, support the NHS, and save lives.”