‘Gleipnir’ Episode 1 Live Stream Details, Spoilers Revealed

The spring anime season is here and we have some interesting offerings this year. Funimation is set to stream “Gleipnir” by Sun Takeda in April.

This article contains spoilers!

According to the official synopsis by Funimation, the anime series revolves around a high school student Kagaya Shuichi. In the pilot episode, he learns that his classmate is stuck in a fire, he finds out that he can transform into a furry dog with a revolver.

Kagaya manages to save Kurea Aoki and finds out his superpower. Meanwhile, Kurea is dealing with her own set of problems and she is likely to involve Kagaya as she looks for her sister who killed her family.

“Gleipnir follows typical high schooler Kagaya Shuichi after he discovers that he can turn into a cartoon dog with a gun. Yes, you read that right. Kagaya, after finding that one of his classmates is trapped in a fire, discovers that he can turn into a dog with a giant gun. He saves the girl, and the two share the knowledge of Kagaya’s secret.

But Kurea Aoki has other motives. She’s on the hunt for her family’s killer—her sister. Just how far will she go for retribution? And at what cost to Kagaya?” read the official synopsis.

Apart from “Gleipnir,” Funimation announced several additions to anime lineup in April this year. According to Comicbook.com, “Appare-Ranman!”, “A3! Season Spring & Summer,” “Fruits Basket Season 2,” “Kakushigoto,” “No Guns Life Part 2,” “Listeners,” “Shironeko Project Zero Chronicle,” “Shachibato! President, It’s Time for Battle!”, “Wave, Listen to Me!” and “Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2.”

“Gleipnir” episode 1 can be viewed online via live stream on Funimation. Currently, the episodes will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. “Gleipnir” is slated to debut on Sun TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, and KBS Kyoto on Sunday, April 5, 11.30 p.m. JST or Sunday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. ET.