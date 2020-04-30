Global coronavirus death toll passes 200,000.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 200,000 deaths worldwide, nearly 90 percent of which were in Europe or the United States, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday based on official figures.

In total, 200,736 deaths have been recorded including 122,171 in Europe, the hardest-hit continent, since the virus appeared in China in December.

The United States has seen the highest number of deaths with 53,070 fatalities, followed by Italy with 26,384 deaths, Spain 22,902, France 22,614 and the United Kingdom 20,319.