Global Rapid Rugby season cancelled

The Global Rapid Rugby season has been cancelled due to the long-term travel restrictions in place forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Only the opening round of the competition had been played before the competition was suspended on March 15.

Global Rapid Rugby chief executive Mark Evans said the Asia Pacific competition – which includes Australian side Western Force – had no choice but to cancel the remainder of this year’s campaign.

“All of our decisions around Global Rapid Rugby in 2020 have been based on expert health advice; there are global realities and challenges that cannot and should not be ignored or worked around,” Evans said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In the current circumstances we feel that our hand has been forced to upgrade our previous season one suspension to a complete cancellation.

“We will continue to work closely with all teams and stakeholders around potential future plans.”

News of the cancellation makes Global Rapid Rugby the first competition involving a professional team in Australia to be cancelled.