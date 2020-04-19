‘GMA’ Host George Stephanopoulos’ ‘Disconcerting’ Behavior Criticized By Neighbor After COVID-19 Diagnosis

On Monday, “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, a new report has indicated that the “GMA” anchor is facing criticism following his diagnosis as some believe he is acting irresponsibly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Page Six, the political commentator visited a local drugstore in East Hampton, New York, last week and was also seen walking his dog on a local golf course, as stated by a neighbor. Even though the former White House Communications Director was wearing a mask, the individual who saw him still found his behavior to be “disconcerting” due to the fact that his wife was sick at the time.

As stated by the publication, neighbor Carrie Doyle conveyed those sentiments in a now-deleted Facebook post.

“If you know someone’s wife has corona and the wife has been very very sick with it, do you think that the husband should be out at pharmacies picking up prescriptions when the pharmacy delivers and does curbside pickup?” Doyle asked, later adding, “If your answer is yes than [sic] please tweet GEORGE STEPHANOPOLOUS [sic] to stay the hell home!!!!!!!!!”

Following the “GMA” personality’s appearances, a receptionist at the Maidstone golf course stated that while the location is closed to the general public, members are allowed to walk their dogs on the property if they take proper precautions while doing so. However, it is unknown whether or not Stephanopoulos has a current membership.

Aside from the recent criticism of the anchor, the ABC morning news show has made headlines in recent weeks amid the pandemic for other reasons. Not only did Stephanopoulos, along with co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, discuss the death of one of their colleagues on a recent broadcast, but Roberts also recently decided to begin fulfilling her on-air duties from her home as a means of social distancing.