Go Donald Go! Trump approval ratings hit record high as president cleared from impeachment

DONALD TRUMP’s approval ratings have a hit record high just after news broke that he became the third president to be acquitted of impeachment.

Trump has never made it to the 50 percent approval mark in Gallup polling – making him the first president never to rise above the halfway mark. Yet, in the pollsters most recent review, Trump is booming and increasingly close to reaching that mark, on Tuesday having received a rating of 49 percent.

It is an improvement on his rating in previous years, his previous high being recorded in April 2019 where 46 percent of those asked said they approved of the job Trump was going in the White House. The first Gallup poll, when Trump entered the White House in 2017, showed him at a 45 percent approval rating. His most recent approval rating puts him three percentage points ahead of former president, Barack Obama, at the same point in his first term. What’s more surprising is the fact that Trump’s approval rating is so high given the tensions and controversy surrounding his administration, and his recent battles with impeachment.

CNN reports that the impeachment more than likely helped to bolster strength among Trump supporters and those on the fence. Now, 94 percent of self-identified Republicans in the poll said they approve of the job Trump is doing. This is up from six points from those who said the same thing in Gallup’s poll last month. This 94 percent approval is Trumps highest rating, by three points, ever among Republicans. :

From the start of the impeachment trial Trump and his allies in the House and Senate have portrayed the impeachment proceedings as a purely partisan effort led by the Democrats. Yesterday, it was announced the Senate – which is run by the president’s fellow Republicans – voted to acquit him 52-48 on charges of abuse of power. They also voted 53-47 on obstruction of Congress. In December, Democrats opened up impeachment proceedings against Trump, accusing him of pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.

In November, Trump will become the first impeached president to run for election. The historic decision marks the third time a president has escaped impeachment. If convicted on either charge, Trump would have had to turn over his office to Vice President, Mike Pence. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the articles of impeachment on 18 December.

Trump always denied any wrongdoing throughout the impeachment process. In a statement, his re-election campaign said: “President Trump has been totally vindicated and it’s now time to get back to the business of the American people. “The do-nothing Democrats know they can’t beat him, so they had to impeach him.”