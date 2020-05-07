Gold Coast family spends more than six weeks in isolation after catching coronavirus

20 SHARES Share Tweet

A family have been stuck in isolation for over six weeks after they came down with five cases of coronavirus after returning from a trip of a lifetime in Hawaii.

Mother-of-four Amanda Tindall said they returned to the Gold Coast on March 19 and were automatically placed into isolation in line with government rules.

Mrs Tindall told Daily Mail Australia she soon became increasingly unwell with what she thought was a mild sinus infection.

‘I was laughing going “I’ve only got a cold I don’t have it [COVID-19]” and 24 hours later I got a call to say I had it,’ she said.

Her husband Adam then tested positive to the virus followed by three of their four children – Brandon ,15, Teagan, 12, and Zac, 10.

The family only developed mild cases of the virus but it still took each of them at least three weeks to completely recover, with Mrs Tindall only being cleared of the disease on Sunday after 40 days of suffering.

‘I remember watching the news and going “oh my god I hope we don’t die from this please don’t let me die” and then I found out the kids had it,’ she said.

‘It was really scary because at the time it (coronavirus) was all very new and it was getting very bad overseas.’

While the rest of the family is now allowed outside their youngest child Brittney, five, will need to stay in isolation despite testing negative multiple times.

‘Now Brittney has to restart her 14 days again so once she is out of it she would have been in isolation for eight weeks,’ she said.

Despite both parents suffering from the disease they still needed to care for, educate and entertain their energetic children.

‘When they were sick they didn’t want to do anything but now they are very active playing Oztag in the backyard and making obstacle courses,’ Mrs Tindall said.

The parents also kept the kids busy with various arts and craft, backyard camping and even a hat parade for their family and friends on Facebook.

‘It was just to let people known that yeah we were sick but we’re one of the lucky one’s and we didn’t want people to worry,’ Mrs Tindall said.

Mrs Tindall said she was lucky their friends and family were able to drop off essential supplies and gifts for all the children during isolation.

She encouraged others to stay home unless necessary and said despite being thorough with hand washing and social distancing there was no escaping the virus.

‘When we were in Hawaii and we were constantly doing everything right and we still contracted it you just never know who have it,’ she said.