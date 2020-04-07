Gold Coast:Shopper sanitises his hands outside a supermarket before stealing the bottle

A shopper has been caught swiping a bottle of hand sanitiser from the front of a store.

Footage provided by Tobacco Supermart Southport, on Queensland’s Gold Coast, shows the man walk by the store and use the hand sanitiser just before noon on Friday.

Moments later he can be seen putting the highly sought-after product into his plastic bag and walking away.

Hand sanitiser has been in high demand since the outbreak out the coronavirus – with many stores struggling to keep up with demand.

The store’s manager Elsa Che told the Gold Coast Bulletin the move was ‘selfish’ and ‘upsetting’.

‘It’s immoral to the community. We want to share with others, it’s not just for him.

‘It’s very hard to find masks and sanitiser. We pre-ordered and got some, but it’s very limited.’

Ms Che said the hand sanitiser was there to protect the community and staff.

‘It’s a tough time for everyone, including local business, and we wanted to contribute to the community and we’re hoping everyone stays safe. That’s why we put out the complimentary sanitiser and masks, free to the public,’ she said.

She said the store just wanted to share the resources it had.

Ms Che said she didn’t report it to police as they had more pressing concerns.

However, she stressed in the current climate the sanitiser meant a lot to people.

Australia has had a shortage of hand sanitiser following the outbreak of coronavirus as people rushed to protect themselves from the illness.

The shortage prompted distilleries to switch from making alcohol to the hygiene product – such as Archie Rose and the Cape Byron Distillery.

The Australian Government instructed people in order to help prevent the spread of the virus they should wash their hands for 20 seconds and avoid touching their face.

Face masks are also in short supply.