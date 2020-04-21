Gold slips from 4-week high as dollar, equities firm on…

April 7 – Gold prices eased from a four-week high on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar and global equities strengthened on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,657.67 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT, after rising to a four-week high earlier in the session. The metal climbed 2.8% on Monday. * U.S. gold futures rose 1.7% to $1,723. * The dollar was holding close to a near two-week high scaled in the previous session. * Asian markets looked poised on Tuesday to attempt another day of gains after stocks rallied on signs of easing coronavirus deaths, as oil prices resumed their decline on doubts about a potential Saudi-Russian pact to cut output. * Central banks have been turning to quantitative easing (QE), or large-scale purchases of government bonds and other financial assets to pump money into the economy. * The Federal Reserve on Monday moved to bolster a new small-business lending program by allowing banks to turn those loans over to the U.S. central bank for cash, easing concerns among banks about getting stuck holding the low interest loans. * A near total closure of U.S. businesses as authorities try to control the spread of the virus could make U.S. economic data unreliable in the coming months and harder to get a clearer picture of the severity of the recession caused by the virus. * Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Monday to roll out an unprecedented economic stimulus package, equal to 20% of economic output, as his government vowed to take “all steps” to battle the deepening fallout from the coronavirus. * The virus is the European Union’s biggest ever challenge and member-states must show greater solidarity so that the bloc can emerge stronger from the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. * Meanwhile, India’s gold imports plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6-1/2 years as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the outbreak squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Monday. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.54% to 984.26 tonnes on Monday. * Palladium rose 0.8% to $2,172.53 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $735.26. * Silver edged up 0.1% to $14.99 an ounce, having touched a more than three-week high earlier in the session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM Feb 0730 UK Halifax House Prices MM March (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)