Golden State Killer jailed for life and will die in prison after murdering 13

The Golden State Killer will rot in jail until he dies after being sentenced to life today.

The evil “beast”, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes, has been jailed for life without the possibility of parole as part of a plea deal to avoid a death sentence.

“He will never walk this earth again as a free man,” the court heard.

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, terrorised California in the 1970s and 80s, and was once one of the most notorious unidentified serial killers in America.

Also known as the Original Night Stalker and East Area Rapist, DeAngelo broke into homes to rape and torture women and girls, and killed victims in their beds.

Besides the 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges, the mass murderer publicly admitted to dozens more rape cases for which the statute of limitations had expired.

In court today he addressed prosecutors representing victims for the first time, saying: “I’ve listened to all your statements – each one of them – and I am really sorry to everyone I hurt.”

Prosecutors said the prowler invaded 120 homes across 11 counties during his crime spree.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June and was jailed in Sacramento following three days of emotional hearings in which victims or their family members confronted him in open court.

The judge said the impact statements “will always be with me”.

Victim Elizabeth Hupp watched DeAngelo, then a police officer, gun down her dad Claude Snelling at their Visalia, California, home on September 11, 1975.

Then 16, she woke up in the early-morning hours to find an intruder in a ski mask pointing a gun at her head.

Ms Snelling told the court on Thursday that the intruder said “he was taking me with him and if I made any noise he would kill me”, ABC News reported.

Her dad gave chase as DeAngelo dragged her out of the house.

She told the court: “DeAngelo fired two shots hitting my dad. He then turned the gun on me as I was down on the ground. My only thought was, ‘this is it’.

“He started kicking me in the head and face, then ran off.”

Calling her dad her “hero”, she added: “Knowing that my dad’s murderer was never caught… left us all feeling very vulnerable.

“Since I was the only living witness … there was a chance he could come after me.

“DeAngelo was able to live a normal life with his family for all those years while my family and I could not be with my dad.

“I am so thankful that he will at least spend the rest of his miserable life in prison.”

The Golden State Killer remained a mystery, his crimes unsolved for decades until DeAngelo’s arrest in Sacramento County on April 24, 2018.

Investigators tied DeAngelo to the crimes using a then-novel technique of tracing him using family DNA from commercial genealogy websites.

In June, DeAngelo admitted to 13 murders and 13 related rape charges between 1975 and 1986 as part of a plea deal with prosecutors sparing him from a potential death sentence.

He carried out his crimes in 11 California counties.

Prosecutors said the deal ensured that aging survivors and victims’ relatives lived to see the case resolved, sparing them further legal proceedings likely to have dragged on for a decade.

DeAngelo’s arrest in 2018 capped more than 40 years of investigation that authorities finally solved through DNA evidence and data from commercial genealogy websites.

The breakthrough came about two months after the case gained renewed national attention in the bestselling book, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”.

Besides the 13 murders and kidnappings, prosecutors said DeAngelo was tied to nearly 50 rapes and more than 120 home invasions – mostly in and around Sacramento, the eastern San Francisco Bay area and Southern California.

The crime spree ran from 1975 to 1986 and began while DeAngelo was still a police officer. He served on two small-town departments during the 1970s.

The killer was notorious for creeping into his victims’ bedrooms at night, tying them up, raping them, and stealing their valuables.