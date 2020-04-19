Goldfinger star Honor Blackman dies aged 94

James Bond star Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94, her family has said.

The actress found international stardom as Pussy Galore at the age of 38, alongside Sean Connery, in 1964′s Goldfinger.

A statement said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94.

“She died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.

“She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two adopted children Barnaby and Lottie, and her four grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

“As well as being a much adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Blackman was also well known for playing Cathy Gale in The Avengers and the vengeful goddess Hera in the Ray Harryhausen and Charles H. Schneer production of Jason And The Argonauts, as well as as Laura West on the TV series The Upper Hand.

Blackman recently looked back over her life and career in her touring show Honor Blackman as herself, which saw her in conversation with her colleague and friend Richard Digby Day.